Dad won't lie about son to appease SIL, says, 'his birth is nothing to be ashamed of.'

When this man is angry at his family, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to lie to my son for the sake of family harmony?"

My parents (M) always wanted grandchildren and both my brother and I wanted children, but both of us ended up facing fertility issues with our respective partners. My wife and I eventually decided to start working with a surrogate.

Our parents are old-fashioned, but they tried to be happy for us. My brother also tried. His wife did not. His wife is as against the concept of surrogacy as it's possible to be and always has been.

We found a friend who was willing, and we now have a son. SIL went crazy. She spent months blasting all of us about how horrible we all were, that we supported all sorts of terrible practices because we were doing this, etc.