Dad invites daughter's ex-husband to x-mas after she cheats on him with a woman.

When this dad does the unthinkable at Christmas, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for inviting my daughter's ex husband to our Christmas dinner?"

My daughter (I'm her dad) was married to her high school sweetheart Jason. He is a kind, sweet boy and we thought they were perfect for each other until she decided to cheat.

They are now divorced and she is dating the girl who wrecked their marriage. I don't have a problem with my daughter dating a woman but I do have a problem with my daughter cheating on her husband and dating a woman who was willing to be with a married woman. It is despicable behavior.

She justifies it by saying that he was controlling and my elder daughter took her side by telling me that Jason had shown up drunk after finding out that my younger daughter cheated on him.