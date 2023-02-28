Daughter confronts 'horse-obsessed mother' says, 'mom, you've taken this too far.'

When this woman is upset with her mom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my mother's horse obsession "unhealthy"?"

So the agricultural department of our local university bought horses last month, and since then my mother has become obsessed with them.

It started out normal enough. My mother heard about the horses and encouraged the rest of us to go see them. In the first week we went to see them about three times which I found okay, even though I'm not the biggest fan of animals.

This is probably where I should explain that I have an aversion to large creatures. It's not a major phobia but I don't feel comfortable around horses, cows, pigs, large birds (god forbid!) et cetera.

My mother is aware of this, doesn't take it too seriously but usually respects that I don't want to be close to tall living things.