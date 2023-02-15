Dad fears his kid's safety when 'crazy ex-wife' finds out about daughter's 'obsession.'

When this dad is concerned about his 'crazy ex-wife,' he asks Reddit:

"AITA For Letting My Daughter Keep Her fandom stuff even though my ex wife is crazy?"

When our kids were growing up, my wife had...a lot of rules regarding what media she'd let into the house. The main thing was that she didn't want any toys or stuff of villains or anything evil.

Any time our son got a Darth Vader or Joker or whatever toy for a birthday or Christmas, she'd toss it out and lecture our son before replacing it with something 'acceptable'.

This was one of the many factors that led to our divorce, and contributed to why our two children mostly live with me (they spend one week a month with my ex).