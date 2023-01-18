Daughter moves in with dad after divorce, mom says, 'how dare you, he's a monster.'

When this daughter is conflicted about her parents, she asks Reddit:
I’m 18F, I’ve got a sibling who’s a few months old now. My parents (37F and 42M) separated 9 months ago, for 2 months then got back together and permanently separated 3 months ago.
My parents were each others first relationship, something I’ve overheard my dad complaining about.
A while ago we went through a tough period, my mother got pregnant and 5 months in miscarried, a month later it turned out that my dad had been having an affair - my parents tried to work it out, found out the AP was pregnant and that was the end of it.
When they separated my dad wanted to make it work, so when my mother said she was moving into grandmas (7 hours away) dad asked if I’d live with him, thinking it’d bring mum home.