Daughter moves in with dad after divorce, mom says, 'how dare you, he's a monster.'

When this daughter is conflicted about her parents, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for moving in with my dad after he and my mother separated/divorced?"

I’m 18F, I’ve got a sibling who’s a few months old now. My parents (37F and 42M) separated 9 months ago, for 2 months then got back together and permanently separated 3 months ago.

My parents were each others first relationship, something I’ve overheard my dad complaining about.

A while ago we went through a tough period, my mother got pregnant and 5 months in miscarried, a month later it turned out that my dad had been having an affair - my parents tried to work it out, found out the AP was pregnant and that was the end of it.