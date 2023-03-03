Daughter boycotts paying rent to parents after they call her a 'lowlife incel.'

When this daughter is feeling bitter, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to pay rent?"

I (22F) have been diagnosed with depression and gaming addiction. I hold a stable job making a very good salary and I have moved back with my parents to save up for a down-payment as well as their general concern over my mental state.

To be frank I have no hobbies other than gaming, and the only social life I have is playing games with IRL and online friends.

However after I graduated university and came back, my parents have elected to smash one of my monitors, cut my ethernet cord and now physically taken my PC due to arguments over my gaming habits. After work I come home and play games until I sleep, and over on the weekends I play games the entire day.