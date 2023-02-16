Someecards Logo
Man gets back at sister when she 'uninvites' his autistic child to her wedding.

Maggie Lalley
Feb 16, 2023 | 6:40 PM
When this man is upset with his sister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not bringing NT daughter to my sister's wedding due to autistic child not being invited?"

My (37m) sister (29f) is getting married in June. I have two daughters one neurotypical (7f) and one high needs nonverbal autistic daughter (5f).

My sister made a rule about her wedding no kids under 5, which I think was a "polite" way of excluding my disabled child. My wife or myself would have immediately took her outside if she had a meltdown.

As my 6 year old nephew (also neurotypical) just "made the cut" and gets to go, there's only two other children under 5 in the family no known disabilities yet. I understand her wedding her choice, but I'm not okay with including one of my daughters but not the other.

Problem is my 7 yr old daughter really wanted to go, she's a real "girly girl" loves pretty dresses, princesses, fairies, and yes brides too. She was excited getting to see her aunt in a bridal gown (the last wedding she went to she was too young to remember).

