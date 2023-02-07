Daughter finds out the truth about where dad and step siblings went on social media.

When this daughter is upset, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for holding a grudge against my dad and stepsiblings?"

A few weeks ago I learned from my step brother's TikTok that my dad, step mom and two step brothers are in Paris. I was staying with my mom at the time. I'm F16 and would have loved to be there but they didn't even tell me they were going.

I immediately sent a text to my dad asking if they're enjoying their time in Paris and despite reading it he didn't reply until late at night. Then he tried to play dumb and said it's great and he wished I could be there. YEAH ME TOO! So I replied that he could have taken me and he said it wasn't possible and we'll talk about it later.