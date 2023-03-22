Daughter calls mom a 'soulless b*tch' after what she does to her sister.

When this daughter is furious with her mother, she asks Reddit:
I honestly think my mother is a terrible human being so i might be bias, so im asking here.
I (26m) am very protective of my siblings (19f, 16m, 8m with special needs) since i have basically raised them even when I was a child myself and since becoming an adult have become their guardian.
This is due to our mother always being away for "mommy time" (her way of saying going to the club, taking drugs then getting railed by what ever guy she was clinging to for free drugs. Also in and out of prison)
My sister (19f) wanted to try and fix her relationship with our mother since apparently our mother is getting better and is going through programs. I know this song and dance, she says shes better and shes really good at acting like it, someone believes her bs, she get in their good graces till she can ask for money to "get back on her feet" then bam, the bitch is gone.