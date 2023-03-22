Daughter calls mom a 'soulless b*tch' after what she does to her sister.

When this daughter is furious with her mother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my mother a soulless b*tch who doesn't deserve her children's love?"

I honestly think my mother is a terrible human being so i might be bias, so im asking here.

I (26m) am very protective of my siblings (19f, 16m, 8m with special needs) since i have basically raised them even when I was a child myself and since becoming an adult have become their guardian.

This is due to our mother always being away for "mommy time" (her way of saying going to the club, taking drugs then getting railed by what ever guy she was clinging to for free drugs. Also in and out of prison)