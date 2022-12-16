Man creates financial ultimatum for 'manic' fiance she says, 'you're being selfish.'

When this man is fed up with his fiance, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for wanting my fiance to just pay the debt instead of living through her weird debt payback plan?"

I (31) have about 67k in debt, between college, my car, and a little bit on my credit card. I've been making my monthly payments on all of them, but it will still be many decades before I'm debt free.

My fiance (29) is relatively debt free. This wasn't always the case. She got a few scholarships to help with college, but did still have to take out a few loans to finish things up.

She had to get a new car because the old one was cursed and was in more accidents while parked than we can count. And she did go through a manic period and almost run up her credit card in her early 20s shopping so much.