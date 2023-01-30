Woman confronts dentist during cleaning, 'this radio station makes me uncomfortable.'

When this woman is annoyed with her dentist, she asks Reddit:
I have been going to the my dentist for like 5 years now. One of the perks of my dentist is that we either get to watch tv or listen to music while we get our teeth cleaned.
I recently Went my to the dentist and the lady who cleaned my teeth was ridiculous. An older Katy Perry song came on the Spotify station (I think it was swish swish) and the lady promptly said “this is too inappropriate.” And changed the station to a Christian station.
I said, “hey. I was enjoying that station. Can you turn it back.” She replied “I don’t feel comfortable with that radio station. I responded with “well I don’t feel comfortable with this radio station” (I am an atheist). The lady made a noise that made it seem like she was offended and then rushed to clean my teeth and was a little rough doing so.