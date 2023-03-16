DIL won't eat MIL's food for 'pregnant reasons,' MIL says 'I know the truth, b*tch.'

When this woman is annoyed with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For Telling My Mother In Law what I think of her food?"

My husband (23) and I (21) both come form different cultures for example I am actually an immigrat and only moved to America when I was just 12 years old.

There is alot of things my husband and his family does differently than mine, things that I'm not quite accustomed to.

One being how they prepare and season their food, to me its just super bland and the stuff the choose of food combinations just doesn't seem to go together.

For example My mil > (mother in law) puts mayo on literally everything I even seen her make a tortilla pizza as mayo as her base which she offered to me.