Dinner guest refuses to participate in autistic son's 'gross ritual,' hell breaks loose.

Maggie Lalley
Mar 15, 2023 | 5:57 PM
When this dinner guest is grossed out by the family's dinner ritual, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not following an autistic ritual resulting in property being damaged?"

I'll keep it short.

Friend has an autistic son. I've met him before, lovely lad. He's six. I've never spent prolonged time with him, just short hour visits to my home or at the park. They invited me to dinner the other night and I went.

Their son has a ritual he has to do at dinner where he takes a bite of his food, then exchanges his fork with someone else.

Their whole family follows this routine: he takes a bite, swaps fork with mom, takes a bit, swaps fork with dad, and so on, all around the table. They allege it's the only way he'll eat.

Well, I refused. And it resulted in a huge tantrum which unfortunately resulted in thrown plates and other dinnerware.

