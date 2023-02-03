Disabled parenting group excludes mom trying to join, says 'this group isn't for you.'

When this parent is annoyed with another parent, they ask Reddit:
I am in a group for disabled parents. The group is not for the parents of disabled children. It is for parents who have disabilities. While many of our members have a child/children with disabilities, that is not why they are in the group.
The purpose of the group is to have a support network of other parents with disabilities free of the stigma and condensation disabled people with children so often face.
Last week a woman messaged our group about joining, and we gave her the information for our next meetup. At the meetup, she arrived with her son, who was in a wheelchair.
He was a very sweet boy, and he played well with the other kids. The mother sat on her phone for most of the meetup and didn't participate much in our discussion topic.