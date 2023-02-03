Someecards Logo
Disabled parenting group excludes mom trying to join, says 'this group isn't for you.'

Maggie Lalley
Feb 3, 2023 | 9:28 PM
When this parent is annoyed with another parent, they ask Reddit:

"AITA (AWTA) for not letting the mother of a disabled child in our parenting group?"

I am in a group for disabled parents. The group is not for the parents of disabled children. It is for parents who have disabilities. While many of our members have a child/children with disabilities, that is not why they are in the group.

The purpose of the group is to have a support network of other parents with disabilities free of the stigma and condensation disabled people with children so often face.

Last week a woman messaged our group about joining, and we gave her the information for our next meetup. At the meetup, she arrived with her son, who was in a wheelchair.

He was a very sweet boy, and he played well with the other kids. The mother sat on her phone for most of the meetup and didn't participate much in our discussion topic.

Sources: Reddit
