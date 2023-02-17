Man refuses to get a DNA test before wedding, GF says, 'please I'm very paranoid.'

When this man is annoyed with his fiance, he asks Reddit:
So my (27M) fiancé (26F) is adopted. She was adopted at birth and hasn’t had any contact with her birth family.
She read an article a few months ago about a married couple who were both adopted and found out they were biological siblings 6 years into their marriage. Now, she’s worried that might be us, even though I was not adopted.
I’ve explained to her over and over again that my parents have been faithful to each other so there is no way we are siblings. She still wants us to get tested in case there is an uncle or other relative of mine that slept around (she knows her birth mother was a prostitute and our families lived in the same major city).
I think she’s being ridiculous. I don’t want to waste $200 on us getting tested. I don’t want to have my DNA sitting in some database where it can be hacked into. I also don’t want my data sitting on a website where anyone “connected to my tree” can find me. It weirds me out.