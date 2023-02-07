Doctor upsets friend with sick child when he doesn't support her 'unorthodox' beliefs.

When this doctor is confused about advice he gave his friend, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not being supportive to a friend with a sick kid?"

I am 44f and I am a medical doctor. because of my profession, friends frequently call me for all sorts of medical advice, which is annoying but I do my best to advise them…I guess it comes with the profession.

however, being a doctor, I have a very strong pro-vaccine viewpoint. I realize it has gotten unnecessarily political but to me it is simple science and history showing how many deadly diseases were eradicated by vaccination.

one of my very good friends is antivax. not aggressively but she doesn’t vaccinate her kids. we try to avoid the subject when we talk because we are still friends and I long discovered that I can’t prove anything to her.