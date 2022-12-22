Man gives fiancé ultimatum, 'it's either me or your dogs at our wedding, not both.'

When this man give shis fiance an ultimatum, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my fiancée she can either have me at our wedding or her best friend and their dogs and we'd get married at a courthouse?"

Jessica(30F) and I(29M) are getting married next year. We've been doing the wedding planning, got places and things picked out, its been going good until we hit this snag. Abby is Jessica's best friend and maid of honor.

Both love dogs, they both have dogs. When we started talking about the wedding Jessica told me all about this plan they both had that when each of them got married, they'd have doggy wedding ceremony between their dogs and their future husband's dogs at the same time.