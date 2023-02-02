Woman lets dog run free in garden, neighbor says, 'this is triggering my phobia.'

When this woman is annoyed with her neighbor, she asks Reddit:
I (25F) have a 10 year old Golden Retriever, Limo. He is already a very old and grumpy dog who loves his routine.
The routine consists of: at 8AM, I open the front door of the house and let him go to the garden, he Lays down and watches the street for 1 hour (he just looks, he doesn't bark) and goes back inside; At 1PM my husband goes out for a walk with him and at 8PM I walk down the street for him to do his stuff.
All the neighbors (we live in a condo) know Limo and know that he has never lunged or barked at anyone on the street, he is just living his good life and loves a cuddle every now and then.
Another point is the houses are open at the front, so the garden is open to everyone, so everyone sees Limo lying down in the morning. I've lived in this condo for 9 years and I've never had a problem with neighbors regarding Limo until now.