Woman lets dog run free in garden, neighbor says, 'this is triggering my phobia.'

When this woman is annoyed with her neighbor, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for letting my dog ​​run free in my garden when my new neighbor has a phobia?"

I (25F) have a 10 year old Golden Retriever, Limo. He is already a very old and grumpy dog ​​who loves his routine.

The routine consists of: at 8AM, I open the front door of the house and let him go to the garden, he Lays down and watches the street for 1 hour (he just looks, he doesn't bark) and goes back inside; At 1PM my husband goes out for a walk with him and at 8PM I walk down the street for him to do his stuff.

All the neighbors (we live in a condo) know Limo and know that he has never lunged or barked at anyone on the street, he is just living his good life and loves a cuddle every now and then.