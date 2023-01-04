Teenage boy gets questionable revenge on friend after he makes fun of his sick dog.

When this teenager is annoyed with his friend, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for bringing up my friend's grief after he made fun of my dog?"

I guess making fun is the wrong term, more like bringing them up in an argument. For context, we're both in high school, when my best friend was in middle school, his girlfriend at the time passed away.

Understandably, he was scarred, he never healed from it, and of course, whenever he needed to talk about it, or was just sad about it, I would be there for him, as a shoulder to cry on, or as someone to talk too.

I also have a dog. I have had this dog since I was three years old, so she has been apart of my family for as long as I can remember.