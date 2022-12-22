Woman tells BF to 'relax' when he says she 'ruined' his special homemade dinner.

When this woman is upset with her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for allegedly ruining a dinner my boyfriend made for us?"

I(24F) have been dating Jay(28M) for four months. He is handsome, smart, funny, well-educated, has an awesome job, and is a sweetheart.

Sunday he had a whole day planned for us. We were going to walk a nature trail and then go back to his place for dinner he was making. I was so excited because it was going to be the first time I'd be at his house. Since we were hiking he said I could bring my dog Shelby with us.