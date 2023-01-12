Woman refuses to do MIL's breastfeeding exercises, says, 'they trigger past trauma.'

When this woman is upset with her MIL, she asks Reddit:
This pregnancy isn’t planned. I have trauma that makes it painful for me to have others see my breasts and no one can touch them including myself. I’ve been to therapy and the solution is “then don’t let anybody touch them.”
My husband has become obsessed with the idea that babies must be breastfed (I think he’s getting it from his mom) and wants to prep me by getting me comfortable with it.
I’ve told him the nightmare it will be if he does it to me and how it will make me feel like he’s a danger to me. So his solution has been the idea of my MIL doing it. It’s wrong on so many levels to me but he’s freaking out telling me I’m “never going to live a normal life.”