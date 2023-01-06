Someecards Logo
Father shocks son and son's fiancé when he makes an 'extremely selfish request.'

Maggie Lalley
Jan 6, 2023 | 9:23 PM
When this father is conflicted, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my son and his soon to be wife what he says is ridiculous request?"

My late wife and I invested in a small winter cabin years ago. I'm the owner now after her passing. My son (22) is getting married to his STBW in a month.

They have no money for a destination honeymoon, they were barely able to plan the wedding. He asked if they could spend their honeymoon in my winter cabin and I agreed but under the condition that they pay me.

He acted all shocked and tried to argue that it's his mom's cabin too but I pointed out how I'm the owner now and that I pay to keep it maintained. He got upset and accused me of being materialistic and selfish after I'd already been unhelpful with the wedding.

I told him I did the same thing with his aunt and it wasn't personal. He left with his fiancee and told the family about it.

Sources: Reddit
