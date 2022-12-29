Man calls brother 'disgusting' at his daughter's bday party, makes him cry.

When this man is disgusted with his brother, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my brother a “disgusting gross, man,” at his daughter’s birthday party?"

My brother, “Paul,” and I are not close at all. We have very different worldviews and have incompatible personalities. I can tolerate him, but I would never consider him a friend. He’s been married to “Lisa,” for one or two years now and they have a beautiful daughter together.

My girlfriend, “Amy,” and I were invited to celebrate my niece's first birthday. Most of the family was invited, and it would be the first time I would have seen them all together (I only see my family once or twice a year, with a few exceptions.)

Amy and I arrived a little earlier than we were supposed to and instead of waiting in the car, we decided to go in.