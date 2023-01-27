Man mad that wife doesn't understand 'film', she says, 'you love to embarrass me.'

When this man is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for letting my wife look foolish in front of our friends because I am tired of explaining something to her for the thousandth time?"

My wife does not understand why there are black bars on movies. The greatest thing to ever happen to me was when all tvs started being sold in 16:9 instead of 4:3.

Before we got our new tv I would have to spend half an hour at the beginning of every movie trying to explain that there wasn't anything cut out in those areas.

That if the movie was going to fill out tv screen then we would actually lose out on the stuff happening on the left and right sides of the movie. Every single time.