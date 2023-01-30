Dad wonders if he was wrong to park in a disabled parking space to save a fish.

When this father feels guilty about his behavior, he asks Reddit:
My son is 10 and on his birthday a few months ago he wanted to set up a tropical aquarium.
Since then he has been super devoted to looking after the fish, cleaning the tank and honestly I've loved seeing how responsible he has been. As a reward for his hard work I decided to get him a new fish.
The fish store is in a small mall with limited parking. When I first arrived I parked normally, went inside and purchased the fish.
I got back in my car and started driving home when I noticed that the bag the fish was in had sprung a leak somehow.
It wasn't a huge hole but it was leaking significantly enough that I didn't think it would last the 30 minute drive home so I decided to turn back towards the mall.