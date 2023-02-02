Woman is put on Spirit's 'do not fly' list, flight attendants say 'we're not dogs.'

When this flight passenger feels like they may have crossed a line, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for arguing with Spirit flight attendants (FA)?"

This past May I was traveling to the DR. (F) I took Spirit, and my trip required a layover, so 4 flights total (2 there and 2 back home).

On my last flight, the FA starts arguing with me that my fanny pack is a safety issue for myself and other passengers, and that I needed to remove it and place it under the seat before take off.

I took issue with this for several reasons- A. On my previous 3 flights there had been no issue. The FA's response to this was, “it’s not my fault the other FA's weren’t doing their job.” B. It carried my money, passport, phone, basically all my important stuff. I wanted it attached to me, not on the floor. C.