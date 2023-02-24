Someecards Logo
Man walks out on GF at restaurant after he makes a 'horrifying' joke about her body.

Maggie Lalley
Feb 24, 2023 | 9:23 PM
When this man is concerned that he may have offended his gf, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for walking out of a restaurant on my GF?"

GF and I were having dinner at a restaurant when she got a text from her best friend (who recently gave birth), and she said "omg she got a C section."

she works as a nurse so she then explained to me the type of incision they make for that and how it'll leave a scar.

I then, as a joke, said "at least she'll still be tight down there." My GF looked confused and then said that was a weird comment to make about her friend.

I then said it is a very normal joke to make and she disagreed. TLDR there was some back and forth, i asked her to drop it and she kept trying to talk about it.

I said to her "youre so insecure" and she then goes "does it make you feel good to call me that?" so then I got really frustrated, got up, and walked out of the restaurant and drove home.

