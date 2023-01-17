Woman makes friend's GF uncomfortable when she refuses to leave when asked.

When this woman can't tell if she was a rude, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to leave my friend's flat even though it disrespected his girlfriend's boundaries?"

I (24f) moved abroad with my boyfriend after graduating university 18 months ago. One of my best friends from uni, Callum (24m) returned to start his PhD and is living in a shared accommodation block.

I was visiting my family back home this weekend and had arranged a day to visit Callum and see my old uni town again, and had then planned to go to the airport from there (as it's way nearer than my hometown haha).

Callum had offered me to crash on a blow up mattress on his floor, and I very happily accepted rather than shell out on a hotel .

When I got to Callum's, he had invited his friends in the block to hang out and I met his new girlfriend Hannah for the first time.