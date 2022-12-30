Man angry at mom when she excludes his GF and her kids from 'weird' x-mas tradition.

When this man is angry at his mom, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling out my mom after she excluded my girlfriend and the kids from our x-mas tradition?"

I've (m23) been dating my girlfriend Ellie (f31) for almost a year. Ellie has 2 kids (f6, m4) and we get along really well.

I have a big family and it's pretty much impossible to have one Christmas event and expect everyone to make it, so my parents host their celebration the week before. My mom has a weird tradition with the 'kids' (us) where she gives mini snow globes. It's very unique to her and it's sweet.

The event was last Saturday, and as usual mom pulled us aside and gave us this year's snow globes.