Woman asks if she's wrong to play 'dirty' at white elephant gift exchange.

When this woman feels guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for playing White Elephant strategically?"

Honestly this is a silly issue but my husband and I both like AITA and we were curious how reddit would react.

So over the years my husband and I have been to a number of holiday parties with White Elephant/Dirty Santa/Yankee Swap or whatever you call it.

Basically everyone brings a gift, you go in order by picking numbers and at your turn you either open a new present or steals one that has been opened. There's varying rules based on the house but you get the concept.