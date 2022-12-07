Woman asks if she's wrong to play 'dirty' at white elephant gift exchange.

When this woman feels guilty, she asks Reddit:
Honestly this is a silly issue but my husband and I both like AITA and we were curious how reddit would react.
So over the years my husband and I have been to a number of holiday parties with White Elephant/Dirty Santa/Yankee Swap or whatever you call it.
Basically everyone brings a gift, you go in order by picking numbers and at your turn you either open a new present or steals one that has been opened. There's varying rules based on the house but you get the concept.
What my husband and I have done a few times is play strategically, since we live together it doesn't really matter which one of us ends up with the gift. So for instance the other month I opened a fuzzy blanket which I was psyched about, I love fuzzy blankets.