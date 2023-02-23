Teenager 'gatekeeps' feminine products from stepsisters, says, 'I have my reasons.'

When this teenage girl is upset with her stepsisters, she asks Reddit:
I'll began by saying that both families are mostly girls, mom has 2 step-daughters (17F and 15F) and my dad has 3 step-daughters and 1 bio-son (18F, 15F, 12F and 5M), and there's me 16F).
Since my mom has only girls, my dad don't know anything about girl products and I'm not comfortable telling those things to my step-mom, my mom takes care of my hygiene products...
(mostly pads, skincare, makeup wipes, etc), at her house, she was a small cabinet full of these things (like tiktok restocking vids) that she restocks every month or every 6 weeks, I take some of these things to my dad's because I spend 2-3 weeks there.
I began to have problems when my step-sisters from my dad's side entered my room and took my things without asking, they wore my clothes, my accessories, my shoes and then took the things my mom bought for me, I complained to my dad, but he didn't do anything...