Grandma's DIL says, 'pay for our daughter's skating lessons or you're out of her life.'

When this grandma is fed up, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to use my travel fund to pay for my granddaughter’s ice skating lessons?"

I (f59) have own child, my son, who is married to Jinger (f34). They have one child together, my beloved granddaughter, Emma, f14.

I’m not extremely wealthy but I’m also not struggling for money. With careful budgeting, I have enouhh money to live off, save for bigger things and pay for some thing for Emma. But I’m far from being able to afford anything I want.

Emma is a smart girl, she’s not very into sports (except for swimming) and she’s really into languages.

Because of that, I’m paying for her gym membership (so she can go swimming whenever she wants to) and her language classes (she’s studying 3 languages, it was her decision, not mine).