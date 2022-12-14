Employee won't swap shift with coworker with holiday crisis, gets called 'heartless.'

When this employee is conflicted, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for not giving up my Xmas time off to coworkers with children so they can meet their grandmother one last time?"

I work for a large company that has other companies as customers. Our company have standard templates or can build custom products for our customers. I’m part of a team that installs, tests, and monitor custom products.

Recently we did a 3 week out of state installation and test for a customer. During this period, my teammates rotated flying back home to visit their families.

Because I’m only one who’s single and have no family, I volunteered to not rotate out and worked so that my teammates could have extra time with their families. I spent the entire 3 weeks working.