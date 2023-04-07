I told grandma with dementia that she can't make the dinner for fam reunion. AITA?

When this woman is worried about her grandma, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my grandma with dementia that she should no longer make the dinner at our family reunion?"

My (20M) grandma (78F) was diagnosed with dementia last April. She’s been mostly coherent, though she occasionally struggles with tasks. Our family usually has two large family reunions each year (one on Christmas, one in March since we have a bunch of birthdays around that time), and my grandma did most of the cooking, and was very good at it.

She'd make a pineapple honey-glazed ham as the main course, and pumpkin bars and apple pie as dessert; eating her food always was a highlight of our family reunions. Despite her dementia, last Christmas, the family trusted her with making the dinner as usual. It didn’t go well.