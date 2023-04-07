I told grandma with dementia that she can't make the dinner for fam reunion. AITA?

When this woman is worried about her grandma, she asks Reddit:
My (20M) grandma (78F) was diagnosed with dementia last April. She’s been mostly coherent, though she occasionally struggles with tasks. Our family usually has two large family reunions each year (one on Christmas, one in March since we have a bunch of birthdays around that time), and my grandma did most of the cooking, and was very good at it.
She'd make a pineapple honey-glazed ham as the main course, and pumpkin bars and apple pie as dessert; eating her food always was a highlight of our family reunions. Despite her dementia, last Christmas, the family trusted her with making the dinner as usual. It didn’t go well.
The ham was overcooked, having little of the honey glaze. She completely forgot about the pumpkin bars in the oven, and they were burnt and inedible. The apple pie was merely poorly sliced apples just dumped into store-bought pie crust (normally homemade), with no sugar/seasonings. Needless to say there was quite little edible food that Christmas.