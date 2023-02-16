Man ices out dad after he makes 'horrifying jokes' in front of wife and kids.

When this dad is annoyed with his father's behavior, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for Pulling My Wife Out of a Situation with My Dad?"

My dad is the kind of person who, if he were born 60 or 70 years later, would be on TikTok posting videos that end with him going "It's just a prank, bro!"

He always tells jokes, makes comments, and plays pranks to the amusement of himself and his similarly Boomer friends, but not to anyone else.

Three years ago, my cousin gave birth to her first child, my godson. Since she and her husband were living with us (it's a big house), I used this opportunity to see how my dad might treat my (then-) fiancé once we had kids.