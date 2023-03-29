Grandpa won't give family diamond to 'non-blood' stepdaughter, family takes sides.

Context - I am 25F, my parents have been divorced for 15 years, my dad has been married to his wife Laura for 10 years.
Laura has two daughters, Katie (26F), and Sam (22F). My dad is very close to Katie and Sam and considers them to be daughters to him. The grandfather I am referring to is my dad's father.
My grandfather has a diamond that belonged to my great grandmother, and it's something of a family miracle, since my grandfather managed to find it after WWII.
Unfortunately, he lost his mother and sister in the war, so he saved the diamond to be for the next woman in the family (to be set into an engagement ring).
Now, my grandfather has a thing about blood and family, namely if you're not blood, you can be family, but you're not in the family (I am pretty sure this somewhat related to his trauma but it might be a generational thing).