Grandpa won't give family diamond to 'non-blood' stepdaughter, family takes sides.

Getting married is a huge milestone for the couple and the whole family. When this woman is caught in the middle of her stepsister and grandpa's battle over his family diamond, she feels torn. Grandpa says he'd rather die than give bride to be stepsis his diamond ring. Take a look at this post that captures wedding family drama at its finest.

"AITA for refusing to pressure my grandfather to give my stepsister the family diamond?"

Context - I am 25F, my parents have been divorced for 15 years, my dad has been married to his wife Laura for 10 years.

Laura has two daughters, Katie (26F), and Sam (22F). My dad is very close to Katie and Sam and considers them to be daughters to him. The grandfather I am referring to is my dad's father.

My grandfather has a diamond that belonged to my great grandmother, and it's something of a family miracle, since my grandfather managed to find it after WWII.

Unfortunately, he lost his mother and sister in the war, so he saved the diamond to be for the next woman in the family (to be set into an engagement ring).