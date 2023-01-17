Woman calls grandparents 'disgusting' after what they said about her mom.

When this woman is upset with her grandparents, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying what my grandparents said/did was creepy and disgusting?"

My mom died (F) when I was 6 and my dad got remarried when I was 11. My stepmom has always been really great.

She married a guy with young kids but never tried to take over or place herself into the family where my mom once was, she created a new slot, a different slot, and made it work.

But my dad's parents have always been pretty old school in their thinking. They used to see it as disrespectful that we called our stepmom Jean or that she didn't adopt us.

My dad and stepmom's wedding was sort of rushed, because Jean was pregnant and my dad was due to have surgery on his back, so they did a very quick courthouse thing.