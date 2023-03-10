Groom requests that fiancé eliminate one bridesmaid to accommodate his OCD.

When this groom is upset, he asks Reddit:
I (23M) and my fiancee (22F) are supposed to get married this April. Now my fiancee has 6 bridesmaids confirmed at her wedding, while I only have 5 groomsmen.
Why is this an issue you may ask ? Well, I have OCD, which makes me a perfectionist and prone to get fixated on certain details, which I become very anxious/uncomfortable if I can't fix these details after my liking.
This is one such instances : I really wish to have the same number of groomsmen and bridesmaids at our wedding and I really tried initially to find a sixth groomsman, but I'm not a very sociable person with a large group of close friends and so I couldn't find anyone else fitting of the position.'
That's why I decided to ask my fiancee to drop one of her bridesmaids from the line-up. I thought she'd understand my side cause she knows how much I struggle with OCD, but instead she blew off at me about using my condition to control her and alienate her from one of her friends just to conform to my demands.