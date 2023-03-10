Groom requests that fiancé eliminate one bridesmaid to accommodate his OCD.

When this groom is upset, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for requesting my fiancee to renounce one of her bridesmaids ?"

I (23M) and my fiancee (22F) are supposed to get married this April. Now my fiancee has 6 bridesmaids confirmed at her wedding, while I only have 5 groomsmen.

Why is this an issue you may ask ? Well, I have OCD, which makes me a perfectionist and prone to get fixated on certain details, which I become very anxious/uncomfortable if I can't fix these details after my liking.

This is one such instances : I really wish to have the same number of groomsmen and bridesmaids at our wedding and I really tried initially to find a sixth groomsman, but I'm not a very sociable person with a large group of close friends and so I couldn't find anyone else fitting of the position.'