Groom upsets all the vegans at his wedding, they say, 'you're completely thoughtless.'

When this groom is concerned that he made a mistake, he asks Reddit:

"AITA For doing what I did to the vegans at my wedding?"

My wife and I got married a couple of weeks ago. It wasn't a huge wedding, we had about 75 guests. During the planning, a handful of my wife's family members asked us about dinner options because they are vegan.

None of my family members are vegan but we wanted to make sure that everyone had good food to eat. At that point we hadn't talked with a caterer yet, but my wife assured them we would offer vegan options for them.

We found a caterer that offered delicious vegan food (we tasted it, very good). When we were planning the seating chart, my wife mentioned that one of her cousins said that she can't be seated at a table where meat is served.