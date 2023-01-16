Dad wants to 'replace daughter,' says, 'because of our history, I don't feel bad.'

When this dad is feeling conflicted, he asks Reddit:
I have 4 daughters, Charlie(25) and Amy(21) and my step daughters Claudia (15) and Rose (17). I had a son Isaac who was Charlie's twin. He passed away from leukemia when he was 19. When he was diagnosed at 14, there was a lot of medical bills to pay for Isaac's treatment, and I ended up working a lot to pay for his hospital bills.
During that time my ex-wife Brenda slept with Jake behind my back. I found out about the affair and we had a divorce when the twins were 15 and Amy 11. All of them knew the full story of what happened and my ex and I had 50/50 custody.
Charlie visited Brenda till she was 16 after which she stopped. We told Amy what happened when she was 14. But the thing is Jake is quite wealthy and Amy preferred it there more because she got spoiled. She eventually chose to stay with Brenda when she turned 16.