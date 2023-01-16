Dad wants to 'replace daughter,' says, 'because of our history, I don't feel bad.'

When this dad is feeling conflicted, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for replacing my daughter and not including her as a part of my new family?"

I have 4 daughters, Charlie(25) and Amy(21) and my step daughters Claudia (15) and Rose (17). I had a son Isaac who was Charlie's twin. He passed away from leukemia when he was 19. When he was diagnosed at 14, there was a lot of medical bills to pay for Isaac's treatment, and I ended up working a lot to pay for his hospital bills.

During that time my ex-wife Brenda slept with Jake behind my back. I found out about the affair and we had a divorce when the twins were 15 and Amy 11. All of them knew the full story of what happened and my ex and I had 50/50 custody.