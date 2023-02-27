Husband won't buy lemonade for pregnant wife, says, 'I have my reasons.'

When this man can't tell if he is a bad husband, he asks Reddit:
My wife and I are from the UK, but fairly recently visited Disney with our 5 year old. Whilst out there my wife developed a taste for minute made lemonade, pink not regular although she says it’s the same as lemonade but “somehow tastes different.”
On our way back from our holiday she stopped by a shop in the airport and she bought several(? Or quite a few pink minute made lemonade).
Onto today my sister is visiting and spotted the drink in the fridge, asked to have it and I recall my wife having a few and finding a website to buy more (since they don’t sell in the UK) so I said yes, but my wife got home and had a craving but apparently the bottle I’d given my sister was the last one…I apologised!