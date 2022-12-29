Husband 'humiliates' wife in front of his mom (her nemesis), MIL cackles with glee.

When this husband doesn't know if he took things too far, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for humiliating my wife her in front of my mom?"

My wife, my mom, and I have a huge point of contention when it comes to visits. We live about a seven hour plane ride away from my mom and there hasn't been a single visit in five years.

My wife and my mom never had a great relationship. My wife even calls her her "nemesis." It wasn't too terrible but just very different people and they get on each other's nerves, so my wife doesn't want her to stay in the house.