Husband 'steals' from SAHM wife's bank account to pay for the computer she destroyed.

"AITA for taking money from my wife's account to pay for my computer she broke?"

My wife is a stay at home mom. She works hard taking care of our kids and maintaining our home. I do what we have agreed is a fair portion of the housework and all of the yardwork.

She has full access to all of our accounts except for my personal spending account. I put the exact same amount into her personal spending account but I can only deposit not withdraw.

I have a home office but I do not work from home it is just a place I can go to sit and catch up on anything I might need to from work and also play video games or play with my toys.