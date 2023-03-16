Husband finally snaps and tells wife she's 'the worst SAHM ever.'

When this man is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife that she does nothing?"

I (33M) am married to Molly (36F). We have a son Theo (5M). Molly and I got married 7 years ago, but both decided to focus on our careers before we jumped into anything ultra responsible like children.

I'm a Journalist, and she was a Midwife - and we both did very well for ourselves, our combined income meant we could actually survive this economy.

Because we were so financially stable, and kind of getting on the older end of the spectrum for children, we decided to have our first (and only) child, which is Theo, of course.