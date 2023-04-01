Husband tells wife her male OBGYN 'intimidates' him, begs her to switch doctors.

When this dad-to-be is annoyed with his wife's OBGYN, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for wanting my pregnant wife to see a less intimidating obstetrician?"

My (29M) wife (26F) is pregnant and as such we have been seeing an obstetrician (41M). He is a really imposing guy, both physically (very tall and fit) and in terms of personality. He has had a really hostile and condescending attitude towards me since we first met for apparently no reason.

The first time we were there, my wife was carrying a big purse and, as soon as we went inside, he started questioning me for not carrying it myself and let my pregnant wife do that effort. I was surprised by that and don't like confrontations so I just took the purse myself and apologized to my wife.