Husband tells wife her male OBGYN 'intimidates' him, begs her to switch doctors.

My (29M) wife (26F) is pregnant and as such we have been seeing an obstetrician (41M). He is a really imposing guy, both physically (very tall and fit) and in terms of personality. He has had a really hostile and condescending attitude towards me since we first met for apparently no reason.
The first time we were there, my wife was carrying a big purse and, as soon as we went inside, he started questioning me for not carrying it myself and let my pregnant wife do that effort. I was surprised by that and don't like confrontations so I just took the purse myself and apologized to my wife.
The issue is that things have only gotten worse since then. Whenever he has to explain medical things to me, he talks in a really belittling way as if I was a little kid. He acts frustrated and derisive any time I ask something, making me feel like an idiot.