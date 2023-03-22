Husband denies wife's accusation that he 'sabotaged her career,' you be the judge.

When this husband feels like he's been falsely accused of sabotage, he asks Reddit:

AITA for 'ruining my wife's work'?"

My wife runs a website dedicated for cooking and recipes.

She takes pictures of food before we eat wether it's lunch or dinner and post them on her insta account.

to be honest, I'm annoyed by having to wait so long for her to "get the perfeft shot" of the food after decorating it, adding this fork and removing that salad dish. It just takes so long and I lose my appetite from just waiting til she's done.

This has become the norm but yesterday, I decided I was having none of it.

I came to found that she has cooked an entire feast as her "next cooking project" and put it on the table.