Husband describes wife as 'fat' to their children, claims 'it's not an offensive term.'

When this husband is upset with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for describing my wife as “fat” to our young children?"

My wife (41) and myself (44M) both work in education and believe in properly explaining things to our children (4F, 5M). We have agreed to never use “because I said so” reasoning with them.

My wife is unfortunately around 3st overweight. Her weight has crept up gradually since having the kids and I don’t think she was even aware of this gain until I gently raised the subject with her last year. She agreed she needs to remedy this.

Since then we have worked together to shift the excess weight and I’m proud to say she’s lost around 10lbs. But she still has a lot of work to do to reach her target weight.