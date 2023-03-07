Husband thinks wife is lying about 'mental health issues' to get out of housework.

When this husband is concerned for his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife to stop talking about her “mental health issues”?"

My (M29) wife’s (F28) new hobby is talking about how she has a host of mental conditions including depression, ADHD, OCD, PTSD, and anxiety.

I told her that if she is concerned about having these conditions, we should seriously go to a mental health professional to get her evaluated.

However, she always refuses to go to a doctor because she “doesn’t need someone else’s validation.” I told her it’s not about validation— it’s about finding resources and help to let you live a better life and cope with your struggles.