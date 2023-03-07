Husband thinks wife is lying about 'mental health issues' to get out of housework.

When this husband is concerned for his wife, he asks Reddit:
My (M29) wife’s (F28) new hobby is talking about how she has a host of mental conditions including depression, ADHD, OCD, PTSD, and anxiety.
I told her that if she is concerned about having these conditions, we should seriously go to a mental health professional to get her evaluated.
However, she always refuses to go to a doctor because she “doesn’t need someone else’s validation.” I told her it’s not about validation— it’s about finding resources and help to let you live a better life and cope with your struggles.
She still refuses. (I know many people struggle in long lines and waits to get mental health diagnoses, or sometimes are not taken seriously. That’s not the case for us, we have great mental health resources available and clinics nearby, and enough money to afford an evaluation.)