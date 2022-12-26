Woman angry when husband says, 'please wait for your stepdaughter on x-mas morning.'

When this woman is annoyed with her husband's scheduling decision on x-mas, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for wanting to allow 2 of my kids to open their Christmas presents as soon as they wake up instead of waiting for their older sister to come home from her moms house?"

Some background, my husband has a daughter from a previous relationship. She is now 7. We have been together for 5 years and now have a 3 year old and a 1 year old.

This year is the 7 year old's mother's turn to have her for Christmas morning, and we will get her at 1 pm on Christmas day. Our son can visibly see the presents under the tree and keeps trying to get to them.

My husband is insisting that we wait for our daughter to come home from her mother's house for all of the kids to open their gifts together. I feel that this is unfair because our son is 3.