Woman angry when husband says, 'please wait for your stepdaughter on x-mas morning.'

When this woman is annoyed with her husband's scheduling decision on x-mas, she asks Reddit:
Some background, my husband has a daughter from a previous relationship. She is now 7. We have been together for 5 years and now have a 3 year old and a 1 year old.
This year is the 7 year old's mother's turn to have her for Christmas morning, and we will get her at 1 pm on Christmas day. Our son can visibly see the presents under the tree and keeps trying to get to them.
My husband is insisting that we wait for our daughter to come home from her mother's house for all of the kids to open their gifts together. I feel that this is unfair because our son is 3.
He knows what presents are and is excited to open his gifts. Why should he have to wait when the 7 year old doesn't? She gets to open gifts at her mother's house as soon as she wakes up and then comes home to open her gifts at our house as soon as she gets here.