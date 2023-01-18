Woman calls aunt a 'Karen' on family vacation after 'horrifying' jellyfish incident.

When this niece is annoyed with her aunt, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my aunt to stop being a Karen after vacation incident?"

My family and I went on vacation and we visited the jellyfish museum which was a massive acquarium dedicated to jellyfish. They must've had every species of jellyfish, it was massive and it was so cool as they were so colorful.

A few of the jellyfish tanks for some reason didn't have a protective lid on the top and it was possible to stick your hand in there. That's a dumb idea for obvious reasons and it had a label in Ukrainian and English telling you not to touch it.

The translation wasn't great something like "to put hands in the water is forbidden" but you get the point.